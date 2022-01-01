Mushroom burgers in Peoria

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Peoria restaurants
Toast

Peoria restaurants that serve mushroom burgers

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

ONE WORLD

1245 W Main St, Peoria

Avg 4.7 (7336 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bacon Mushroom Burger$15.99
Fresh 1/2 lb beef patty, chargrilled and served on a toasted brioche bun topped with three strips of bacon, sautéed mushrooms & Swiss cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles
More about ONE WORLD
FRENCH FRIES

Childers Eatery

5201 W War Memorial Dr #260, Peoria

Avg 3 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Truffled Mushroom & Goat Burger$13.99
Caramelized onion, mushroom, roasted tomato, goat cheese, arugula, white truffle olive oil, balsamic reduction. Our half pound specialty ground Angus brisket, short rib and chuck served on a brioche bun with Romano garlic Kennebec French fries.
More about Childers Eatery
Childers Eatery

5805 N Humbolt Ave #5, Peoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Truffled Mushroom & Goat Burger$13.99
Caramelized onion, mushroom, roasted tomato, goat cheese, arugula, white truffle olive oil, balsamic reduction. Our half pound specialty ground Angus brisket, short rib and chuck served on a brioche bun with Romano garlic Kennebec French fries.
More about Childers Eatery
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Childers Eatery

3312 N University St, Peoria

Avg 4.4 (1186 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Truffled Mushroom & Goat Burger$13.99
Caramelized onion, mushroom, roasted tomato, goat cheese, arugula, white truffle olive oil, balsamic reduction. Our half pound specialty ground Angus brisket, short rib and chuck served on a brioche bun with Romano garlic Kennebec French fries.
More about Childers Eatery

