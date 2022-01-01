Mushroom burgers in Peoria
Peoria restaurants that serve mushroom burgers
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
ONE WORLD
1245 W Main St, Peoria
|Bacon Mushroom Burger
|$15.99
Fresh 1/2 lb beef patty, chargrilled and served on a toasted brioche bun topped with three strips of bacon, sautéed mushrooms & Swiss cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles
FRENCH FRIES
Childers Eatery
5201 W War Memorial Dr #260, Peoria
|Truffled Mushroom & Goat Burger
|$13.99
Caramelized onion, mushroom, roasted tomato, goat cheese, arugula, white truffle olive oil, balsamic reduction. Our half pound specialty ground Angus brisket, short rib and chuck served on a brioche bun with Romano garlic Kennebec French fries.
Childers Eatery
5805 N Humbolt Ave #5, Peoria
|Truffled Mushroom & Goat Burger
|$13.99
Caramelized onion, mushroom, roasted tomato, goat cheese, arugula, white truffle olive oil, balsamic reduction. Our half pound specialty ground Angus brisket, short rib and chuck served on a brioche bun with Romano garlic Kennebec French fries.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Childers Eatery
3312 N University St, Peoria
|Truffled Mushroom & Goat Burger
|$13.99
Caramelized onion, mushroom, roasted tomato, goat cheese, arugula, white truffle olive oil, balsamic reduction. Our half pound specialty ground Angus brisket, short rib and chuck served on a brioche bun with Romano garlic Kennebec French fries.