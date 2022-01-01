Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Northern Liberties

Go
Northern Liberties restaurants
Toast

Northern Liberties restaurants that serve fish and chips

Standard Tap image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Standard Tap - 901 N 2nd Street

901 N 2nd Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (2270 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish & Chips$28.00
More about Standard Tap - 901 N 2nd Street
Item pic

 

The Abbaye

637 N. 3rd street, Phila

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish and chips$17.00
Cod 8oz battered and fried
Fries
Mixed green salad
Tartar sauce aioli
More about The Abbaye

Browse other tasty dishes in Northern Liberties

Taco Salad

Nachos

Enchiladas

Chicken Tenders

Pork Belly

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Tacos

Chicken Cheesesteaks

Map

More near Northern Liberties to explore

Rittenhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Queen Village

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

East Passyunk Crossing

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Market East

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Society Hill

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Chestnut Hill

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Avenue of the Arts South

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (47 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (194 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (570 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (160 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (242 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston