Fish and chips in
Northern Liberties
/
Philadelphia
/
Northern Liberties
/
Fish And Chips
Northern Liberties restaurants that serve fish and chips
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Standard Tap - 901 N 2nd Street
901 N 2nd Street, Philadelphia
Avg 4.6
(2270 reviews)
Fish & Chips
$28.00
More about Standard Tap - 901 N 2nd Street
The Abbaye
637 N. 3rd street, Phila
No reviews yet
Fish and chips
$17.00
Cod 8oz battered and fried
Fries
Mixed green salad
Tartar sauce aioli
More about The Abbaye
