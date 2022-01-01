Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Society Hill

Go
Society Hill restaurants
Toast

Society Hill restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

BRIDGET FOY'S

200 south street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$10.00
cream cheese icing
More about BRIDGET FOY'S
Item pic

 

Cajun Heroes Seafood Boil & Po'Boys

228 South Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Oreo Mousse Cake$6.00
Chocolate Mousse Cake$6.00
Red Velvet Cake$6.00
More about Cajun Heroes Seafood Boil & Po'Boys

Browse other tasty dishes in Society Hill

Salmon

Hummus

Map

More near Society Hill to explore

Penn Center

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Roxborough

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Washington Square West

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Graduate Hospital

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Avenue of the Arts South

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Art Museum District

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Chestnut Hill

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Bella Vista

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (538 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston