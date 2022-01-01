Chicken sandwiches in Spring Garden
Spring Garden restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Sabrina's Cafe
1804 Callowhill St, Philadelphia
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$14.29
Buttermilk fried chicken, buffalo sauce, red onion, celery and carrot slaw with bleu cheese sauce. Served on a brioche bun.
|Sabrina's Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.49
Sabrina's chicken salad served with Swiss cheese, red leaf lettuce and sliced tomato on an everything bagel. Served with your choice of side.
|Mel's Chicken Cutlet Sandwich
|$14.59
Cornmeal crusted cutlet topped with sauteed spinach, red peppers, provolone cheese, red pepper aioli and marinated long hots, served on a Sarcone's roll.
Roy-Pitz Barrel House
990 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
pickle brined chicken, arugula, pickles, bacon, house cheese blend, Liquid Art sauce, pretzel bun
The Lucky Well
990 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia
|Spicy TiNDLE (Plant Based) Fried THY Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
TiNDLE "Chicken Made From Plants" Fried Crispy, served Traditional or Spicy with Japanese Mayo and Dill Pickles on a Martin's Potato Bun.
Served with a side of Tater Tots or Memphis Mustard Slaw.
|Herb Brined Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Herb Brined and Fried Crispy, served Traditional or Spicy with Japanese Mayo and Dill Pickles on a Martin's Potato Bun.
Served with a side of Tater Tots or Memphis Mustard Slaw
