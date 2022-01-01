Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Spring Garden

Go
Spring Garden restaurants
Toast

Spring Garden restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sabrina's Cafe

1804 Callowhill St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (4215 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.29
Buttermilk fried chicken, buffalo sauce, red onion, celery and carrot slaw with bleu cheese sauce. Served on a brioche bun.
Sabrina's Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.49
Sabrina's chicken salad served with Swiss cheese, red leaf lettuce and sliced tomato on an everything bagel. Served with your choice of side.
Mel's Chicken Cutlet Sandwich$14.59
Cornmeal crusted cutlet topped with sauteed spinach, red peppers, provolone cheese, red pepper aioli and marinated long hots, served on a Sarcone's roll.
More about Sabrina's Cafe
Item pic

 

Roy-Pitz Barrel House

990 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
pickle brined chicken, arugula, pickles, bacon, house cheese blend, Liquid Art sauce, pretzel bun
More about Roy-Pitz Barrel House
Item pic

 

The Lucky Well

990 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy TiNDLE (Plant Based) Fried THY Chicken Sandwich$17.00
TiNDLE "Chicken Made From Plants" Fried Crispy, served Traditional or Spicy with Japanese Mayo and Dill Pickles on a Martin's Potato Bun.
Served with a side of Tater Tots or Memphis Mustard Slaw.
Herb Brined Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Herb Brined and Fried Crispy, served Traditional or Spicy with Japanese Mayo and Dill Pickles on a Martin's Potato Bun.
Served with a side of Tater Tots or Memphis Mustard Slaw
Spicy TiNDLE (Plant Based) Fried THY Chicken Sandwich$17.00
TiNDLE "Chicken Made From Plants" Fried Crispy, served Traditional or Spicy with Japanese Mayo and Dill Pickles on a Martin's Potato Bun.
Served with a side of Tater Tots or Memphis Mustard Slaw.
More about The Lucky Well

Browse other tasty dishes in Spring Garden

Shrimp Tacos

Cannolis

Salmon

Turkey Burgers

Chicken Tenders

Caesar Salad

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Tacos

Map

More near Spring Garden to explore

Rittenhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Old City

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Queen Village

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Roxborough

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Passyunk Square

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Society Hill

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Chestnut Hill

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Kensington

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston