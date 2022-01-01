Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Filet mignon in Central City

Central City restaurants
Central City restaurants that serve filet mignon

Banner pic

 

EZBACHI #2

2885 N 91 AVE, PHOENIX

No reviews yet
Takeout
SIDE OF FILET MIGNON$15.00
FILET MIGNON PLATE$21.99
Angus filet mignon cooked to your likening. Accompanied with zucchini, onions, and your choice of white rice or vegetable fried rice.
More about EZBACHI #2
Item pic

 

EZBACHI #1

1713 S. Central Avenue, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
FILET MIGNON BOWL$19.99
Fresh strips of Angus filet grilled in garlic butter, cooked to your preference. Accompanied with broccoli & carrots on a bed of our vegetable fried rice.
FILET MIGNON PLATE$21.99
Angus filet mignon cooked to your likening. Accompanied with zucchini, onions, and your choice of white rice or vegetable fried rice.
SIDE OF FILET MIGNON$15.00
More about EZBACHI #1
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Breakfast Club

2 E Jefferson St, Phoenix

Avg 4 (798 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side Filet Mignon$9.00
More about Breakfast Club
6oz Filet Mignon image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Mancuso's

201 E Washington St, Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (1538 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
10oz Filet Mignon$54.00
Served with Gorgonzola mashed and seasonal vegetable
6oz Filet Mignon$45.00
Served with Gorgonzola mashed and seasonal vegetable
More about Mancuso's

