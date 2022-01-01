Roosevelt Row Arts District bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Roosevelt Row Arts District
PIZZA
Little O's
521 w McDowell, Phoenix
Popular items
|Cheese Please (togo)
|$12.50
classic red sauce, little O's cheese blend, fresh mozzarela
|BBQ Burger (togo)
|$12.50
4oz patty, King's Hawaiian bun, cheddar cheese, bacon, crispy onion strings, BBQ Sauce
|Elote (togo)
|$14.50
Chipotle white sauce, corn, cotija cheese, Chile powder, cilantro, onion, elote sauce
BURRITOS • TACOS • TAPAS
Crescent Ballroom
308 N. 2nd Avenue, Phoenix
Popular items
|Shrimp Taco
|$4.75
Blackened shrimp with jalapeno crema slaw, pico de gallo, and cilantro.
|Pacific Chicken Taco
|$3.25
Marinated chicken breast with jalapeno crema slaw, cilantro, pico de gallo, and chile de arbol salsa.
|Bean and Cheese Burrito
|$6.00
Refried pinto beans with cheddar and Oaxaca cheese in a flour tortilla
Luckys
817 N. 2nd Street, Phoenix
Popular items
|Medianoche
|$12.00
Beer braised pulled pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, house sauce on Texas toast. Served with a side of tots and house sauce.
|Green Chili Pork
|$10.00
Green chili pork, Monterey jack, pickled cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream, and tots wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of salsa verde.
|Tikka Fries
|$9.00
Crispy fries topped with tikka masala sauce, pickled cabbage, yogurt drizzle, and cilantro.
Chez Gregory
719 E. Roosevelt St, Phoenix
Popular items
|Veggie Burger
|$15.00
House patty made from black bean, lentil and mushroom, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, aioli, ciabatta bun, fries or salad
|House Salad
|$12.00
Kale, red & green cabbage, tomatoes, red onion, grated manchego, adobo almonds, tossed with lime vinaigrette
|Hoisin Ribs
|$17.00
Hoisin Baby Back Ribs, Pineapple Slaw,
Served with Coconut Rice or House Fries
PIZZA
IL Bosco Pizza
918 N. 5th St., Phoenix
Popular items
|Biaggia
|$17.90
Fig jam base, prosciutto, mozzarella, goat cheese, finished with arugula, shaved part and lemon olive oil
|Caprese
|$9.50
THE BEST salad. Burrata cheese on a bed of fresh mozz, drizzle of pesto and basalmic, topped with cherry tomatoes
|Adrianna
|$14.50
- red sauce, cheese, tomato sauce, basil
Match Market
1100 N. Central Ave, Phoenix
Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.00
Scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, avocado, choice of bacon, sausage or chorizo.
|Deli Reuben
|$12.00
pastrami, house slaw, 1000 island, swiss
|Teriyaki
|$11.00
broccoli, carrots, peppers, white rice, sesame seeds, charred green onions, lime teriyaki sauce