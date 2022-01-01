Roosevelt Row Arts District bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Roosevelt Row Arts District

Little O's image

PIZZA

Little O's

521 w McDowell, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (59 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese Please (togo)$12.50
classic red sauce, little O's cheese blend, fresh mozzarela
BBQ Burger (togo)$12.50
4oz patty, King's Hawaiian bun, cheddar cheese, bacon, crispy onion strings, BBQ Sauce
Elote (togo)$14.50
Chipotle white sauce, corn, cotija cheese, Chile powder, cilantro, onion, elote sauce
More about Little O's
Crescent Ballroom image

BURRITOS • TACOS • TAPAS

Crescent Ballroom

308 N. 2nd Avenue, Phoenix

Avg 4 (1278 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp Taco$4.75
Blackened shrimp with jalapeno crema slaw, pico de gallo, and cilantro.
Pacific Chicken Taco$3.25
Marinated chicken breast with jalapeno crema slaw, cilantro, pico de gallo, and chile de arbol salsa.
Bean and Cheese Burrito$6.00
Refried pinto beans with cheddar and Oaxaca cheese in a flour tortilla
More about Crescent Ballroom
Luckys image

 

Luckys

817 N. 2nd Street, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Medianoche$12.00
Beer braised pulled pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, house sauce on Texas toast. Served with a side of tots and house sauce.
Green Chili Pork$10.00
Green chili pork, Monterey jack, pickled cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream, and tots wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of salsa verde.
Tikka Fries$9.00
Crispy fries topped with tikka masala sauce, pickled cabbage, yogurt drizzle, and cilantro.
More about Luckys
Chez Gregory image

 

Chez Gregory

719 E. Roosevelt St, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Veggie Burger$15.00
House patty made from black bean, lentil and mushroom, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, aioli, ciabatta bun, fries or salad
House Salad$12.00
Kale, red & green cabbage, tomatoes, red onion, grated manchego, adobo almonds, tossed with lime vinaigrette
Hoisin Ribs$17.00
Hoisin Baby Back Ribs, Pineapple Slaw,
Served with Coconut Rice or House Fries
More about Chez Gregory
IL Bosco Pizza image

PIZZA

IL Bosco Pizza

918 N. 5th St., Phoenix

Avg 5 (44 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Biaggia$17.90
Fig jam base, prosciutto, mozzarella, goat cheese, finished with arugula, shaved part and lemon olive oil
Caprese$9.50
THE BEST salad. Burrata cheese on a bed of fresh mozz, drizzle of pesto and basalmic, topped with cherry tomatoes
Adrianna$14.50
- red sauce, cheese, tomato sauce, basil
More about IL Bosco Pizza
Match Market image

 

Match Market

1100 N. Central Ave, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, avocado, choice of bacon, sausage or chorizo.
Deli Reuben$12.00
pastrami, house slaw, 1000 island, swiss
Teriyaki$11.00
broccoli, carrots, peppers, white rice, sesame seeds, charred green onions, lime teriyaki sauce
More about Match Market
The Golden Margarita image

 

The Golden Margarita

330 E Roosevelt Street, Phoenix

Avg 3.7 (203 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about The Golden Margarita

