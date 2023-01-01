Hummus in Roosevelt Row Arts District
Roosevelt Row Arts District restaurants that serve hummus
PIZZA
Little O's - 521 w McDowell
521 w McDowell, Phoenix
|Hummus Board (togo)
|$13.50
Your choice of 2....Garlic, Jalapeño cilantro, or sound dried tomato hummus, carrots, cucumbers, radish, basil pesto, honey drizzle, pita.
(substitute 1 choice for Pimento dip for $1 extra)
|Falafel Hummus Bowl (TOGO)
|$17.50
Your choice of garlic or jalapeno hummus...romesco, house falafel, cucumber/slow roasted tomato salad carrots, radishes
Add Gardein for $6
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Fair Trade Cafe
1020 North 1st Avenue, Phoenix
|Veggie Hummus Sandwich
|$11.00
House made traditional hummus, spring mix, spinach, tomato, cucumber, sprouts on multi-grain bread. Vegan.
|Hummus Plate
|$8.10
Traditional homemade hummus drizzled with olive oil and sprinkled with paprika. Topped with kalamata olives and sliced almonds, Served with pita bread, carrots, celery and cucumber slices for dipping.
PIZZA
Freak Brothers Pizza - at The Churchill
901 N. First St., Phoenix
|Hummus & Pita
|$8.00
Lebanese family recipe. Comes with fluffy oven finished pita bread for dipping. Hummus contains sesame. Pita contains gluten. Can substitute or add veggies (cucumber, carrot, bell pepper). Can substitute for gluten-free.