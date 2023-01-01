Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Roosevelt Row Arts District

Roosevelt Row Arts District restaurants
Roosevelt Row Arts District restaurants that serve hummus

PIZZA

Little O's - 521 w McDowell

521 w McDowell, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (59 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hummus Board (togo)$13.50
Your choice of 2....Garlic, Jalapeño cilantro, or sound dried tomato hummus, carrots, cucumbers, radish, basil pesto, honey drizzle, pita.
(substitute 1 choice for Pimento dip for $1 extra)
Falafel Hummus Bowl (TOGO)$17.50
Your choice of garlic or jalapeno hummus...romesco, house falafel, cucumber/slow roasted tomato salad carrots, radishes
Add Gardein for $6
More about Little O's - 521 w McDowell
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Fair Trade Cafe

1020 North 1st Avenue, Phoenix

Avg 4.6 (1416 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Hummus Sandwich$11.00
House made traditional hummus, spring mix, spinach, tomato, cucumber, sprouts on multi-grain bread. Vegan.
Hummus Plate$8.10
Traditional homemade hummus drizzled with olive oil and sprinkled with paprika. Topped with kalamata olives and sliced almonds, Served with pita bread, carrots, celery and cucumber slices for dipping.
More about Fair Trade Cafe
PIZZA

Freak Brothers Pizza - at The Churchill

901 N. First St., Phoenix

Avg 4.6 (1315 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus & Pita$8.00
Lebanese family recipe. Comes with fluffy oven finished pita bread for dipping. Hummus contains sesame. Pita contains gluten. Can substitute or add veggies (cucumber, carrot, bell pepper). Can substitute for gluten-free.
More about Freak Brothers Pizza - at The Churchill

