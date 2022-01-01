Greek salad in Pickerington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pickerington restaurants
Toast

Pickerington restaurants that serve greek salad

GREEK STAR

1276 Hill Road North,, Pickerington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Full Greek Salad$10.99
Full Size - Romain lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers, banana peppers, kalamata olives, feta cheese, and onions. Served with a side of our house dressing.
Half Greek Salad$7.99
Half Size - Romain lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers, banana peppers, kalamata olives, feta cheese, and onions. Served with a side of our house dressing.
More about GREEK STAR
Pizzeria New York - Pickerington - 833 Hill Rd N

833 Hill Rd N, Pickerington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$8.99
Spring Mix, Red Onions, Black Olives, Bannana Peppers, Feta Cheese
More about Pizzeria New York - Pickerington - 833 Hill Rd N

