Greek salad in Pickerington
Pickerington restaurants that serve greek salad
More about GREEK STAR
GREEK STAR
1276 Hill Road North,, Pickerington
|Full Greek Salad
|$10.99
Full Size - Romain lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers, banana peppers, kalamata olives, feta cheese, and onions. Served with a side of our house dressing.
|Half Greek Salad
|$7.99
Half Size - Romain lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers, banana peppers, kalamata olives, feta cheese, and onions. Served with a side of our house dressing.