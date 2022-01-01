Chicken wraps in Downtown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Sly Fox Taphouse image

 

Sly Fox Taphouse

300 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Chicken Wrap$6.00
Flour tortilla filled with pulled Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce & Ranch Dressing
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$11.00
Flour Tortilla filled with Pulled Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Cheddar Cheese & Chipotle Ranch
More about Sly Fox Taphouse
Redbeard's on Sixth Sports Bar & Grill image

 

Redbeard's on Sixth Sports Bar & Grill

144 Sixth Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Wrap$12.99
More about Redbeard's on Sixth Sports Bar & Grill
Buffalo Chicken Wrap image

 

Eadie's Market & Catering

500 Grant St, Pittsburgh

Avg 3.5 (28 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.99
Crispy chicken tenders or grilled sliced chicken breast, buffalo sauce, diced celery, ranch or bleu cheese.
Greek Grilled Chicken Wrap Combo$13.99
Grilled chicken, feta, spring mix, red onion, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, cucumbers, tomatoes. Your choice of side.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$11.99
Chicken (fried or grilled) with 2 strips of fresh bacon, shredded cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing.
More about Eadie's Market & Catering

