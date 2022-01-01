Chicken wraps in Downtown
Sly Fox Taphouse
300 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Kids Chicken Wrap
|$6.00
Flour tortilla filled with pulled Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce & Ranch Dressing
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$11.00
Flour Tortilla filled with Pulled Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Cheddar Cheese & Chipotle Ranch
Redbeard's on Sixth Sports Bar & Grill
144 Sixth Street, Pittsburgh
|Chicken Wrap
|$12.99
Eadie's Market & Catering
500 Grant St, Pittsburgh
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$10.99
Crispy chicken tenders or grilled sliced chicken breast, buffalo sauce, diced celery, ranch or bleu cheese.
|Greek Grilled Chicken Wrap Combo
|$13.99
Grilled chicken, feta, spring mix, red onion, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, cucumbers, tomatoes. Your choice of side.
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$11.99
Chicken (fried or grilled) with 2 strips of fresh bacon, shredded cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing.