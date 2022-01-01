Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chili in
Downtown
/
Pittsburgh
/
Downtown
/
Chili
Downtown restaurants that serve chili
Sly Fox Taphouse
300 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh
No reviews yet
Chili
$6.00
House-made Chili Topped with Cheddar, Sour Cream, & Green Onion
More about Sly Fox Taphouse
Eadie's Market & Catering
500 Grant St, Pittsburgh
Avg 3.5
(28 reviews)
Chicken Chili
Our homemade white chicken chili.
More about Eadie's Market & Catering
