Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Downtown

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown restaurants that serve hummus

Sly Fox Taphouse image

 

Sly Fox Taphouse - Downtown Pittsburgh

300 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hummus Platter$8.00
Traditional Hummus with Feta, Cucumber, Red Onion, Roasted Red Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Tomato, Garlic Oil, Basil & Warm Pita
Hummus Wrap$10.00
Garlic Herb Hummus with Feta, Cucumber, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomato
More about Sly Fox Taphouse - Downtown Pittsburgh
Market Street Grocery image

SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Market Street Grocery - Market Square

435 Market St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4 (7 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Boar's Head Roasted Pine Nut Hummus$3.99
Boar's Head Everything Bagel Hummus$3.99
More about Market Street Grocery - Market Square
Proper Brick Oven & Tap Room image

PIZZA • GRILL

Proper Brick Oven & Tap Room

139 7th St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (1642 reviews)
Takeout
New! Proper Hummus$12.00
Oven roasted Roma tomatoes, tahini, chickpeas, roasted garlic, bruschetta topping, aged balsamic, extra-virgin olive oil, served with wood-fired flatbread
More about Proper Brick Oven & Tap Room
Item pic

 

Rosewater Middle Eastern Grill

808 liberty ave, pittsburgh

Avg 4.5 (22 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hummus$5.99
Hummus topped with Shawarma$9.99
Hummus Pita Wrap$7.99
More about Rosewater Middle Eastern Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown

Bisque

Cheesecake

Pudding

Shrimp Wraps

Vegetable Soup

Pierogies

Caesar Salad

Chocolate Bars

Map

More near Downtown to explore

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

South Side

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Shadyside

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Oakland

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Strip District

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Squirrel Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

North Side

No reviews yet

Mt. Washington

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indiana

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (269 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (795 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (315 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (932 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston