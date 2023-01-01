Hummus in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve hummus
More about Sly Fox Taphouse - Downtown Pittsburgh
Sly Fox Taphouse - Downtown Pittsburgh
300 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Hummus Platter
|$8.00
Traditional Hummus with Feta, Cucumber, Red Onion, Roasted Red Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Tomato, Garlic Oil, Basil & Warm Pita
|Hummus Wrap
|$10.00
Garlic Herb Hummus with Feta, Cucumber, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomato
More about Market Street Grocery - Market Square
SANDWICHES • TAPAS
Market Street Grocery - Market Square
435 Market St, Pittsburgh
|Boar's Head Roasted Pine Nut Hummus
|$3.99
|Boar's Head Everything Bagel Hummus
|$3.99
More about Proper Brick Oven & Tap Room
PIZZA • GRILL
Proper Brick Oven & Tap Room
139 7th St, Pittsburgh
|New! Proper Hummus
|$12.00
Oven roasted Roma tomatoes, tahini, chickpeas, roasted garlic, bruschetta topping, aged balsamic, extra-virgin olive oil, served with wood-fired flatbread