Lawrenceville American restaurants you'll love

Cinderlands Foederhouse image

 

Cinderlands Foederhouse

3705 Butler Street, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.5 (224 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Douse: Blend 002 (2021) - 500mL Bottle$18.00
A blend of two imperial stouts, one a milk stout aged in American oak barrels that previously held Blanton's bourbon whiskey and the other a double-mashed, long-boiled behemoth aged in American oak barrels that previously held Booker's bourbon whiskey. 12.0% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. NO exceptions.
Pretzel$6.00
Beer Mustard **Contains Dairy / Gluten**
Smallman - 16oz 4pack$16.00
Hazy IPA brewed with Citra and Mosaic hops. 6.6% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. NO Exceptions.
More about Cinderlands Foederhouse
Industry Public House Lawrenceville image

 

Industry Public House Lawrenceville

4305 Butler Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Model 'T' urkey$15.00
Farmed Out Burgher$16.00
Arsenal Chicken Salad$15.00
More about Industry Public House Lawrenceville
The Abbey on Butler Street image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Abbey on Butler Street

4635 Butler Street, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.1 (1188 reviews)
Takeout
More about The Abbey on Butler Street

