Lawrenceville American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Lawrenceville
More about Cinderlands Foederhouse
Cinderlands Foederhouse
3705 Butler Street, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Douse: Blend 002 (2021) - 500mL Bottle
|$18.00
A blend of two imperial stouts, one a milk stout aged in American oak barrels that previously held Blanton's bourbon whiskey and the other a double-mashed, long-boiled behemoth aged in American oak barrels that previously held Booker's bourbon whiskey. 12.0% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. NO exceptions.
|Pretzel
|$6.00
Beer Mustard **Contains Dairy / Gluten**
|Smallman - 16oz 4pack
|$16.00
Hazy IPA brewed with Citra and Mosaic hops. 6.6% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. NO Exceptions.
More about Industry Public House Lawrenceville
Industry Public House Lawrenceville
4305 Butler Street, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Model 'T' urkey
|$15.00
|Farmed Out Burgher
|$16.00
|Arsenal Chicken Salad
|$15.00