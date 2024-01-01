Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Steak bowls in
Plainwell
/
Plainwell
/
Steak Bowls
Plainwell restaurants that serve steak bowls
Four Roses Cafe
663 10th St, Plainwell
Avg 4.8
(779 reviews)
Bowl Of Soup Creamy Steak w/Mushroom
$7.00
More about Four Roses Cafe
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Old Mill Brewpub & Grill - 717 E. Bridge St.
717 E. Bridge St., Plainwell
Avg 4
(140 reviews)
Bowl - Steak Chili
$10.00
our hearty Sirloin Chili
More about Old Mill Brewpub & Grill - 717 E. Bridge St.
