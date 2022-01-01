Pork chops in Plano
Plano restaurants that serve pork chops
More about Mama's Daughter's Diner
Mama's Daughter's Diner
6509 W. Park Blvd., Plano
|• Pork Chop Sandwich
|$8.25
Delicious Hand Breaded or Grilled Pork Chop served with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
|• Single Pork Chop (Choose grilled or fried)
|$6.75
Choose between Deep Fried or Grilled.
• Photo shows 2
|• ALA Pork Chops (2) Deep Fried or Grilled
|$16.25
2 delicious fried or grilled. Served with cream gravy, plus 2 sides from todays menu. Also comes with diner made roll or cornbread.