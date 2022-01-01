Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork chops in Plano

Plano restaurants
Plano restaurants that serve pork chops

Mama's Daughter's Diner

6509 W. Park Blvd., Plano

Avg 4 (748 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
• Pork Chop Sandwich$8.25
Delicious Hand Breaded or Grilled Pork Chop served with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
• Single Pork Chop (Choose grilled or fried)$6.75
Choose between Deep Fried or Grilled.
• Photo shows 2
• ALA Pork Chops (2) Deep Fried or Grilled$16.25
2 delicious fried or grilled. Served with cream gravy, plus 2 sides from todays menu. Also comes with diner made roll or cornbread.
More about Mama's Daughter's Diner
II Brothers Grill & Bar

8308 Preston Rd Ste 198, Plano

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pork Chop$19.00
Flame grilled, bone-in pork chop with a slight kick to it. Served with garlic mashed potatoes, green beans, and a dinner roll
More about II Brothers Grill & Bar

