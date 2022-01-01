Chicken teriyaki in Plano
Plano restaurants that serve chicken teriyaki
PIZZA
Zalat Pizza
3909 W Parker Rd, Plano
|14" Chicken Teriyaki
|$18.99
Chicken, red onions, sweet teriyaki sauce base with a little sesame seed and swirl, and cilantro garnish.
|18" Chicken Teriyaki
|$22.99
Chicken, red onions, sweet teriyaki sauce base with a little sesame seed and swirl, and cilantro garnish.
Zalat Pizza
7224 Independence Parkway, Plano
|14" Chicken Teriyaki
|$18.99
Chicken, red onions, sweet teriyaki sauce base with a little sesame seed and swirl, and cilantro garnish.
|18" Chicken Teriyaki
|$22.99
Chicken, red onions, sweet teriyaki sauce base with a little sesame seed and swirl, and cilantro garnish.