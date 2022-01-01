Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken teriyaki in Plano

Plano restaurants
Plano restaurants that serve chicken teriyaki

PIZZA

Zalat Pizza

3909 W Parker Rd, Plano

Avg 4.7 (1033 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
14" Chicken Teriyaki$18.99
Chicken, red onions, sweet teriyaki sauce base with a little sesame seed and swirl, and cilantro garnish.
18" Chicken Teriyaki$22.99
Chicken, red onions, sweet teriyaki sauce base with a little sesame seed and swirl, and cilantro garnish.
Zalat Pizza

7224 Independence Parkway, Plano

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
14" Chicken Teriyaki$18.99
Chicken, red onions, sweet teriyaki sauce base with a little sesame seed and swirl, and cilantro garnish.
18" Chicken Teriyaki$22.99
Chicken, red onions, sweet teriyaki sauce base with a little sesame seed and swirl, and cilantro garnish.
