Omelettes in Pleasanton

Pleasanton restaurants
Pleasanton restaurants that serve omelettes

ABC Omelette image

SANDWICHES

Bill's Cafe - Pleasanton

3015 Hopyard Rd Suite A-C, Pleasanton

Avg 4.5 (5608 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
ABC Omelette$16.50
Four Egg Omelette filled with Bacon and American Cheese. Topped with Avocado.
Mini Fitness Group Omelette$12.00
Egg White Omelette filled with Turkey Burger, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Avocados and Cheddar Cheese. Served with Fresh Fruit and Toast
Denver Omelette$16.00
Ham, onions, bell peppers and American cheese.
More about Bill's Cafe - Pleasanton
Oyster Omelette 蚵仔煎 image

 

Shihlin

2705 Stoneridge Dr Unit F, Pleasanton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Oyster Omelette 蚵仔煎$12.00
Shrimp Omelette 蝦仔煎$12.00
More about Shihlin

