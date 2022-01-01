Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Pleasantville

Go
Pleasantville restaurants
Toast

Pleasantville restaurants that serve calamari

Item pic

SEAFOOD

Pubstreet PVL

20 Wheeler Ave, Pleasantville

Avg 4.5 (363 reviews)
Takeout
Rhode Island Calamari$16.00
chipotle aioli, lemon, cherry peppers
More about Pubstreet PVL
Item pic

 

Chatterbox

75 Cooley St, Pleasantville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Calamari$16.00
Served traditionally with olive oil and balsamic vinegar or tossed in arabiatta sauce, your choice!
Fried Calamari$16.00
Served traditionally with marinara sauce on the side or tossed in arabiatta sauce, your choice!
Linguini Calamari$28.00
Linguini topped with sauteed calamari in your choice of sauce.
More about Chatterbox
Item pic

SEAFOOD

A seafood MARKET GRILL

49 Wheeler Ave, Pleasantville

Avg 4.5 (2 reviews)
Takeout
*Fried Calamari with Marinara Sauce*$15.00
More about A seafood MARKET GRILL

Browse other tasty dishes in Pleasantville

Fish Sandwiches

Grilled Steaks

Soft Shell Crabs

Tacos

Rice Bowls

Octopus

Sweet Potato Fries

Clams

Map

More near Pleasantville to explore

White Plains

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Mount Kisco

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Tarrytown

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Nyack

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hartsdale

No reviews yet

Croton On Hudson

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Thornwood

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Briarcliff Manor

No reviews yet

Armonk

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1615 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (348 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (336 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (857 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston