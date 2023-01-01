Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Skirt steaks in
Pleasantville
/
Pleasantville
/
Skirt Steaks
Pleasantville restaurants that serve skirt steaks
Chatterbox Pleasantville
75 Cooley St, Pleasantville
No reviews yet
SKIRT STEAK
$46.00
More about Chatterbox Pleasantville
Fatt Root PVL - Fatt Root
11 Wheeler Ave, Pleasantville
Avg 4.8
(501 reviews)
Korean Skirt Steak
$28.00
kimchi bbq, six minute egg, furikake fries
More about Fatt Root PVL - Fatt Root
