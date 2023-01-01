Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Skirt steaks in Pleasantville

Pleasantville restaurants
Pleasantville restaurants that serve skirt steaks

Chatterbox Pleasantville

75 Cooley St, Pleasantville

No reviews yet
Takeout
SKIRT STEAK$46.00
More about Chatterbox Pleasantville
Fatt Root PVL - Fatt Root

11 Wheeler Ave, Pleasantville

Avg 4.8 (501 reviews)
Takeout
Korean Skirt Steak$28.00
kimchi bbq, six minute egg, furikake fries
More about Fatt Root PVL - Fatt Root

