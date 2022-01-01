Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Teriyaki chicken in
Pleasantville
/
Pleasantville
/
Teriyaki Chicken
Pleasantville restaurants that serve teriyaki chicken
Fatt Root PVL
11 Wheeler Ave, Pleasantville
Avg 4.8
(501 reviews)
Kids Teriyaki Chicken
$6.99
w/ steamed rice
More about Fatt Root PVL
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
Dai sushi
8 PLEASANTVILLE RD, PLEASANTVILLE
Avg 4.7
(361 reviews)
Chicken Teriyaki Lunch
$16.00
Served with miso soup, and rice
More about Dai sushi
