Lobsters in Pleasantville
Pleasantville restaurants that serve lobsters
Chatterbox
75 Cooley St, Pleasantville
|Lobster Ravioli
|$26.00
Lobster ravioli, chopped baby shrimp topped with sauteed spinach in a brandy pink cream sauce.
SEAFOOD
A seafood MARKET GRILL
49 Wheeler Ave, Pleasantville
|*Lobster Roll W/Fries*
|$29.00
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
Dai sushi
8 PLEASANTVILLE RD, PLEASANTVILLE
|Lobster Roll
|$18.00
Lobster tempura, avocado, masago, wrapped with soybean paper, topped with truffle aioli
|Sautéed Shrimp and Lobster
|$35.00
Shrimp and lobster sautéed with seasonal mushrooms and snow peas in wasabi sauce
(served with miso soup and rice)
|Lobster Sauteed Udon
|$32.00
Sautéed Japanese thick noodle with fresh lobster meat, onion, and mushrooms