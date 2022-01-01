Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Pleasantville

Pleasantville restaurants
Pleasantville restaurants that serve lobsters

Item pic

 

Chatterbox

75 Cooley St, Pleasantville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Ravioli$26.00
Lobster ravioli, chopped baby shrimp topped with sauteed spinach in a brandy pink cream sauce.
More about Chatterbox
*Lobster Roll W/Fries* image

SEAFOOD

A seafood MARKET GRILL

49 Wheeler Ave, Pleasantville

Avg 4.5 (2 reviews)
Takeout
*Lobster Roll W/Fries*$29.00
More about A seafood MARKET GRILL
Dai sushi image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Dai sushi

8 PLEASANTVILLE RD, PLEASANTVILLE

Avg 4.7 (361 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Roll$18.00
Lobster tempura, avocado, masago, wrapped with soybean paper, topped with truffle aioli
Sautéed Shrimp and Lobster$35.00
Shrimp and lobster sautéed with seasonal mushrooms and snow peas in wasabi sauce
(served with miso soup and rice)
Lobster Sauteed Udon$32.00
Sautéed Japanese thick noodle with fresh lobster meat, onion, and mushrooms
More about Dai sushi

