Pies in Pomona

Go
Pomona restaurants
Toast

Pomona restaurants that serve pies

Phillips Ranch Healthbar image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

Phillips Ranch Healthbar

3042 W Temple Ave, Pomona

Avg 4.1 (405 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
PUMPKIN PIE$5.50
Thanksgiving is year round - pumpkin purée, banana, cinnamon, nutmeg, honey blended in non fat yogurt and soy milk
More about Phillips Ranch Healthbar
Item pic

 

Smoke & Fire - Pomona

401 East Foothill Boulevard, Pomona

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Whole Mud Pie$35.99
Mud Pie$6.99
More about Smoke & Fire - Pomona
Pieology 8074 image

 

Pieology 8074

2051 Rancho Valley Rd, Pomona

No reviews yet
Create Your Own Pie$7.95
More about Pieology 8074

