Garden salad in Pompano Beach

Pompano Beach restaurants
Pompano Beach restaurants that serve garden salad

Pizza Time Caffe image

PIZZA

Pizza Time Caffe

6620 Parkside Dr, Parkland

Avg 4.3 (676 reviews)
Takeout
Reg Garden Salad$11.99
Romaine lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, caprese tomatoes, red onion
Sm Garden Salad$7.99
Romaine lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, caprese tomatoes, red onion
More about Pizza Time Caffe
Banner pic

 

The Sicilian Oven

2486 North Federal Highway, Lighthouse Point

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
L - Garden Salad$9.00
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, garbanzo beans, red onions, celery tossed in an Italian Vinaigrette
More about The Sicilian Oven
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Laspadas (Coral Springs)

10178 W Sample Rd, Coral Springs

Avg 4.8 (5078 reviews)
Takeout
Garden Salad$7.10
More about Laspadas (Coral Springs)
Restaurant banner

 

The Sicilian Oven

10140 West Sample Road, Coral Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
L - Garden Salad$9.00
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, garbanzo beans, red onions, celery tossed in an Italian Vinaigrette
More about The Sicilian Oven

