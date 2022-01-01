Garden salad in Pompano Beach
Pompano Beach restaurants that serve garden salad
PIZZA
Pizza Time Caffe
6620 Parkside Dr, Parkland
|Reg Garden Salad
|$11.99
Romaine lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, caprese tomatoes, red onion
|Sm Garden Salad
|$7.99
Romaine lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, caprese tomatoes, red onion
The Sicilian Oven
2486 North Federal Highway, Lighthouse Point
|L - Garden Salad
|$9.00
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, garbanzo beans, red onions, celery tossed in an Italian Vinaigrette
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Laspadas (Coral Springs)
10178 W Sample Rd, Coral Springs
|Garden Salad
|$7.10