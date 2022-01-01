Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken sandwiches in Pompano Beach

Go
Pompano Beach restaurants
Toast

Pompano Beach restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches

Cielito Lindo image

FRENCH FRIES

Cielito Lindo

600 South Dixie HWY, Pompano Beach

Avg 4.5 (1098 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$12.00
Chicken breast cooked to perfection. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and french fries
More about Cielito Lindo
Casa do Pastel image

 

Casa do Pastel

430 East Sample Road, Pompano Beach

Avg 4.3 (1119 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.50
More about Casa do Pastel
Addiction Restaurants Inc. image

 

Addiction Restaurants Inc.

2131 Northeast 48th Street, Lighthouse Point

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Served with Crispy Fries/topped with ranch sauce, lettuce,tomato,onion
More about Addiction Restaurants Inc.
Legends Tavern & Grille image

 

Legends Tavern & Grille

10 SW 6th Street, Pompano Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.99
More about Legends Tavern & Grille

Browse other tasty dishes in Pompano Beach

Carbonara

Red Velvet Cake

Chicken Marsala

Cheesecake

Chicken Wraps

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Hummus

Chicken Rolls

Map

More near Pompano Beach to explore

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (270 restaurants)

Boca Raton

Avg 4.4 (101 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (90 restaurants)

Delray Beach

Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)

Boynton Beach

Avg 4.1 (28 restaurants)

Deerfield Beach

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (856 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (278 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (553 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (186 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (520 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston