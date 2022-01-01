Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Pompano Beach

Pompano Beach restaurants
Toast

Pompano Beach restaurants that serve hummus

BEACH HOUSE POMPANO image

 

BEACH HOUSE POMPANO

270 N Pompano Beach Blvd, Pompano Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chick-y Dip (Hummus)$13.00
Garbanzo beans, Tahini, garlic, fresh lemon juice, extra virgin olive
oil, house seasoning served with wood-fire grilled pita bread
More about BEACH HOUSE POMPANO
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

ethos Greek Bistro

4437 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek

Avg 4.7 (2116 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Xtra Hummus$3.50
Hummus served with warm pita$10.00
Ground Garbanzo Beans with Roasted Garlic & Olive Oil; Served with Warm Pita.
Green Hummus$10.00
More about ethos Greek Bistro
Legends Tavern & Grille image

 

Legends Tavern & Grille

10 SW 6th Street, Pompano Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Falafel & Hummus$11.99
More about Legends Tavern & Grille
Hummus Catering image

 

Catering by ethos

4437 Lyons Road E104, Coconut Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus Catering$25.00
Ground garbanzo beans, roasted garlic and olive oil. Tray includes 3 lbs of hummus.
Vegan
More about Catering by ethos

