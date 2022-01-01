Veal parmesan in Pompano Beach
Pompano Beach restaurants that serve veal parmesan
Rotelli - Coconut Creek
4660 West Hillsboro Boulevard #5, Pompano Beach
|Veal Parmigiana
|$23.99
Breaded veal cutlets layered with ricotta cheese, tomato basil sauce and mozzarella cheese, served with a side of pasta of your choice.
Bella Roma
4301 COCONUT CREEK PARKWAY UNIT C&D, COCONUT CREEK
|Veal Parmigiana
|$21.99
Lightly breaded veal cutlet baked with tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese.
PIZZA
Pizza Time Caffe
6620 Parkside Dr, Parkland
|Veal Parmigiana
|$21.99
Breaded veal baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pasquale's Pizza & Subs
10337 Royal Palm Blvd., Coral Springs
|12" VEAL PARMESAN
|$16.25
Breaded veal, marinara & melted mozzarellla
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pasquale & Sons' Pizza Company
5609 Coral Ridge Drive, Coral Springs
|SMIDGE VEAL PARMESAN
|$6.50
Breaded veal, marinara & melted mozzarellla
|7" VEAL PARMESAN
|$13.00
Breaded veal, marinara & melted mozzarellla
|ADULT VEAL PARMESAN WITH SPAGHETTI
|$26.25
VEAL PARMESAN WITH SPAGHETTI served with 3 rolls & salad
Pasquale's Pizza Co - 4690 N. St Rd 7 Suite 111.
4690 N. St Rd 7 Suite 111, Coconut Creek
|12" VEAL PARMESAN
|$16.25
Breaded veal, marinara & melted mozzarellla
|ADULT VEAL PARMESAN WITH SPAGHETTI
|$26.25
VEAL PARMESAN WITH SPAGHETTI served with 3 rolls & salad
|SMIDGE VEAL PARMESAN
|$6.50
Breaded veal, marinara & melted mozzarellla