Octopus in Pompano Beach

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS
Naked Taco - Coconut Creek
4443 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek
|Blackened Octopus Tako
|$9.00
cucumber + tomato & red onion salad + jicama + lime crema + capers + hot pepper
SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
ethos Greek Bistro
4437 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek
|Grilled Octopus Platter
|$31.50
Tender, grilled sashimi-grade octopus served with spinach rice, rosemary red potatoes, fresh warm pita & Tzatziki with a small greek salad!
|Grilled Octopus
|$22.00
Our grilled octopus is tender, cooked over our charcoal grill, served with oregano, olive oil and red-wine vinegar.