Octopus in Pompano Beach

Pompano Beach restaurants
Pompano Beach restaurants that serve octopus

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS

Naked Taco - Coconut Creek

4443 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek

Avg 4 (715 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Octopus Tako$9.00
cucumber + tomato & red onion salad + jicama + lime crema + capers + hot pepper
More about Naked Taco - Coconut Creek
SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

ethos Greek Bistro

4437 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek

Avg 4.7 (2116 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Octopus Platter$31.50
Tender, grilled sashimi-grade octopus served with spinach rice, rosemary red potatoes, fresh warm pita & Tzatziki with a small greek salad!
Grilled Octopus$22.00
Our grilled octopus is tender, cooked over our charcoal grill, served with oregano, olive oil and red-wine vinegar.
More about ethos Greek Bistro
SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS

Malbec Grill

7351 FL-7 N, Parkland

Avg 4.5 (995 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GRILLED OCTOPUS$29.00
Sprinkled with edible 24K gold and micro flowers, with a touch of purple mashed potatoes and cilantro mayo
More about Malbec Grill

