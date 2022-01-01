Bulgogi in Port Washington
Port Washington restaurants that serve bulgogi
JoJu- Port Washington, LI - JoJu- Port Washington, LI
43b Main Street, Port Washington
|#11 Bulgogi "Bomb Me" Banh Mi
|$14.49
Korean-style thinly sliced beef bulgogi loaded with mild kimchi and a runny fried egg.
Sandwich comes on toasted baguette, with mayonnaise, cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, and cilantro.
***Please notify staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.
|#4 Beef Bulgogi Banh mi
|$12.49
Korean-style thinly sliced rib-eye beef with a light topping of mild kimchi.
Sandwich comes on toasted baguette, with mayonnaise, cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, and cilantro.
***Please notify staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.
|#4B. Beef Bulgogi Bowl
|$13.99
Korean-style thinly sliced rib-eye beef.
Bowl comes with pork house sauce, mild kimchi, pickled red onions, fresh cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, fresh cilantro, and fried shallots.
***Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.
MB Ramen - Port Washington
57 Main Street, Port Washington
|Beef Bulgogi Rice Bowl
|$21.00
Sliced sirloin, white rice, fresh pear sweet & sour sauce, shredded miso dressed cabbage, scallions, sesame seeds.
|Beef Bulgogi Mazemen (No Broth)
|$21.00
Sliced marinated sirloin steak, thick style ramen noodles, fresh pear sweet & sour sauce, shredded miso dressed cabbage, scallions, sesame seeds.