Bulgogi in Port Washington

JoJu- Port Washington, LI - JoJu- Port Washington, LI

43b Main Street, Port Washington

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
#11 Bulgogi "Bomb Me" Banh Mi$14.49
Korean-style thinly sliced beef bulgogi loaded with mild kimchi and a runny fried egg.
Sandwich comes on toasted baguette, with mayonnaise, cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, and cilantro.
***Please notify staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.
#4 Beef Bulgogi Banh mi$12.49
Korean-style thinly sliced rib-eye beef with a light topping of mild kimchi.
Sandwich comes on toasted baguette, with mayonnaise, cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, and cilantro.
***Please notify staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.
#4B. Beef Bulgogi Bowl$13.99
Korean-style thinly sliced rib-eye beef.
Bowl comes with pork house sauce, mild kimchi, pickled red onions, fresh cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, fresh cilantro, and fried shallots.
***Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.
MB Ramen - Port Washington

57 Main Street, Port Washington

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Beef Bulgogi Rice Bowl$21.00
Sliced sirloin, white rice, fresh pear sweet & sour sauce, shredded miso dressed cabbage, scallions, sesame seeds.
Beef Bulgogi Mazemen (No Broth)$21.00
Sliced marinated sirloin steak, thick style ramen noodles, fresh pear sweet & sour sauce, shredded miso dressed cabbage, scallions, sesame seeds.
