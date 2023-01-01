Crab cakes in Potomac
Potomac restaurants that serve crab cakes
Attman's Potomac Deli
12505 Park Potomac Ave., Potomac
|NEW! Maryland Crab Cake Sandwich
|$24.99
Our Famous Baltimore Style Jumbo Lump Crab Cake with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce or cocktail sauce on a brioche roll
|NEW! Maryland Crab Cake Dinner
|$0.00
Quincy's Potomac - 1093 Seven Locks Road
1093 Seven Locks Road, Potomac
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$19.99
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake, Lettuce, Tomato, and Tarragon-Caper Tartar Sauce on
a Brioche Roll -
|Colossal Crab Cakes
|$32.99
Two Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes, House Cut Fries, Coleslaw, and Tarragon-Caper Tartar Sauce