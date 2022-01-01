Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Potomac

Potomac restaurants
Potomac restaurants that serve fajitas

Chicken Fajitas. image

 

Gringos and Mariachis

12435 Park Potomac Avenue, Potomac

No reviews yet
Takeout
Half Chicken Half Shrimp Fajitas$24.00
GRILLED MARINATED CHICKEN & SHRIMP | ONIONS | BELL PEPPERS | PICO DE GALLO | SOUR CREAM | GUACAMOLE | CORN OR FLOUR TORTILLAS
Steak Fajitas.$22.00
GRILLED SKIRT STEAK | GREEN ONION | BELL PEPPERS | PICO DEGALLO | CORN OR FLOUR TORTILLAS
Chicken Fajitas.$18.00
GRILLED MARINATED CHICKEN | ONIONS | BELL PEPPERS | PICO DE GALLO | SOUR CREAM | GUACAMOLE | CORN OR FLOUR TORTILLAS
More about Gringos and Mariachis
Item pic

 

Quincy's Potomac

1093 Seven Locks Road, Potomac

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sizzling Fajita$17.99
You Pick Chicken, Shrimp $1, Steak $2, Any Two $3 Onions, Peppers, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Lettuce Cheese, Tortilla, Rice
Click for Pricing
More about Quincy's Potomac

