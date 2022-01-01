Powhatan brewpubs & breweries you'll love
More about Fine Creek Provisions
Fine Creek Provisions
2453 Robert E. Lee Rd., Powhatan
|Popular items
|Sea Salt Caramels (14 piece)
|$5.00
7 oz. bag, 14 pieces
|Large Holiday Log Cake
|$25.00
8", serves 8-10
|Small Cookie Assortment
|$26.95
2.5 pounds, serves 6-8.
A delicious assortment of holiday sugar & gingerbread cut-outs, pecan stars, shortbread, mini raspberry linzer cookies, rugelach, gingersnaps, thumbprints, Oreo chunk, chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, double chocolate espresso, and others.
More about Fine Creek Brewing Co.
SMOKED SALMON
Fine Creek Brewing Co.
2425 Robert E Lee Rd, Powhatan
|Popular items
|Emotional Support Cat West Coast IPA Crowler
|$11.00
ABV 6.5% Hopped w Simcoe, Citra, & Cashmere . Citrus . Tropical Fruit . Pine . Dry Crisp Finish
|Weissbier Crowler
|$8.00
ABV 4.5% Lemon Zest . Pear . Sweet Grass . Mild Spice
|Helles Lager Crowler
|$8.00
ABV 4.5%
Light . Bready . Crisp