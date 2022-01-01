Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken sandwiches in Raleigh

Raleigh restaurants
  • Raleigh
  • Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Raleigh restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches

Tobacco Road Sports Cafe image

 

Tobacco Road Sports Cafe

505 W Jones Str., Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Two grilled chicken breasts topped with smoked mozzarella, baby arugula, sliced tomato, & lemon aioli served on a sesame bun.
More about Tobacco Road Sports Cafe
MoJoe's Burger Joint image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

MoJoe's Burger Joint

620 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh

Avg 4.1 (530 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$5.99
Comes plain, top it the way you like it!
More about MoJoe's Burger Joint
Grilled Chicken Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Parkside Raleigh

301 W Martin St, Raleigh

Avg 4.3 (668 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
romaine, tomato, mayo
More about Parkside Raleigh
Nantucket Grill-Raleigh image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Nantucket Grill-Raleigh

1145 Falls River Ave, Raleigh

Avg 4.5 (745 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Served with lettuce, tomato, red onions and a pickle spear
More about Nantucket Grill-Raleigh

