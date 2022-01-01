Grilled chicken sandwiches in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches
Tobacco Road Sports Cafe
505 W Jones Str., Raleigh
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Two grilled chicken breasts topped with smoked mozzarella, baby arugula, sliced tomato, & lemon aioli served on a sesame bun.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
MoJoe's Burger Joint
620 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$5.99
Comes plain, top it the way you like it!
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Parkside Raleigh
301 W Martin St, Raleigh
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
romaine, tomato, mayo