Lobsters in Raleigh

Raleigh restaurants that serve lobsters

Mulino Italian Kitchen and Bar image

PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL

Mulino Italian Kitchen and Bar

309 N Dawson St, Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (2420 reviews)
Takeout
Eggplant Ravioli To Go$18.00
Smoked eggplant, sun dried tomatoes, ricotta, San Marzano reggiano sauce
Mulino Pizza To Go$22.00
San Marzano, Organic baked Egg, prosciutto, arugula
Arancini To Go$12.00
Deep fried rice balls, taleggio, bolognese, house salsa
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

4121 Main at North Hills St., Raleigh

Avg 4.2 (525 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bar Harbor$27.00
Choose any Mason's Famous Roll and get meat from a 1 1/4 lb. lobster - including tail
Classic Lobster Roll$21.00
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter.
CT Roll$21.00
Served warm, tossed in butter.
Wonderland Tapas & Cocktails image

 

Wonderland Tapas & Cocktails

222 Glenwood Avenue suite 103, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lobster Pasta$18.00
Sun-dried tomato cream, cotija cheese, pepper flakes
Penne pasta
