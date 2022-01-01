Fish tacos in Reading
Reading restaurants that serve fish tacos
Cafe Sweet Street
722 Hiesters Ln, Reading
|Fish Tacos
|$11.50
Three tacos filled with crispy beer battered cod topped with zesty house pico slaw and chipotle ranch served in grilled corn tortillas. We build them for you or we can send them home deconstructed.
Alebrije Restaurant - 5th Street Highway
3225 North 5th Street Highway, Reading
|FISH TACOS
|$15.50
Grilled tilapia, chipotle mayo, lettuce and pico de gallo wrapped in three flour tortillas, served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Alebrije Restaurant - Perkiomen
3805 Perkiomen Avenue, Reading
|FISH TACOS
|$15.50
Grilled tilapia, chipotle mayo, lettuce and pico de gallo wrapped in three flour tortillas, served with Mexican rice and refried beans.