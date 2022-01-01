Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak quesadillas in Reading

Reading restaurants
Reading restaurants that serve steak quesadillas

Alebrije Restaurant - 5th Street Highway

3225 North 5th Street Highway, Reading

FAJITA QUESADILLA CHICKEN OR STEAK$13.99
Large flour tortilla filled with cheese served with sautéed onions and green pepper served with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes. Choice: Steak or Chicken 13.99
Alebrije Restaurant - Perkiomen

3805 Perkiomen Avenue, Reading

FAJITA QUESADILLA CHICKEN OR STEAK$13.99
Large flour tortilla filled with cheese served with sautéed onions and green pepper served with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes. Choice: Steak or Chicken 13.99
Alebrije Restaurant - State Hill

2224 State Hill Rd, Reading

FAJITA QUESADILLA CHICKEN OR STEAK$13.99
Large flour tortilla filled with cheese served with sautéed onions and green pepper served with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes. Choice: Steak or Chicken 13.99
