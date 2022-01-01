Chocolate chip cookies in Red Bank
Red Bank restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
More about Char Steak - Redbank
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Char Steak - Redbank
33 Broad St, Red Bank
|Triple Chocolate chip nutella cookies
|$10.95
with sea salt and vanilla Ice cream
More about Antoinette Boulangerie
Antoinette Boulangerie
32 Monmouth Street, Red Bank
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.00
More about Bites by Sickles Red Bank
Bites by Sickles Red Bank
200 Monmouth Street, Red Bank
|Sickles' Own BIG Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.50
|Sickles' Own Chocolate Chip Cookies (12pk)
|$6.00