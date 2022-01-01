Avocado toast in Red Bank

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bites by Sickles Red Bank

200 Monmouth Street, Red Bank

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Toast$9.00
Avocado, arugula, radish, over-medium eggs, lemon juice, extra virgin olive oil, salt, pepper, and multigrain bread
More about Bites by Sickles Red Bank
Item pic

 

Dartcor

331 Newman Springs Road, Red Bank

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Toast$3.50
guacamole | fresh mashed avocado | tomato | onion | cilantro | seven grain toast
More about Dartcor
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

KITCH Organic

75 Leighton Ave, Red Bank

Avg 4.9 (2752 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Avocado Toast SIDE (1)$3.50
K.O.'s Smashed Avocado Toast ( V )$11.00
smashed avocado, freshly shaved radish, pickled red onion and a lime wedge
K.O. Avocado Toast$12.00
avocado smash spread onto two pieces of our homemade “everything
seeded” bread topped with one over easy egg and turkey bacon bits
More about KITCH Organic

