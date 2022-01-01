Avocado toast in Red Bank
Red Bank restaurants that serve avocado toast
Bites by Sickles Red Bank
200 Monmouth Street, Red Bank
|Avocado Toast
|$9.00
Avocado, arugula, radish, over-medium eggs, lemon juice, extra virgin olive oil, salt, pepper, and multigrain bread
Dartcor
331 Newman Springs Road, Red Bank
|Avocado Toast
|$3.50
guacamole | fresh mashed avocado | tomato | onion | cilantro | seven grain toast
KITCH Organic
75 Leighton Ave, Red Bank
|Avocado Toast SIDE (1)
|$3.50
|K.O.'s Smashed Avocado Toast ( V )
|$11.00
smashed avocado, freshly shaved radish, pickled red onion and a lime wedge
|K.O. Avocado Toast
|$12.00
avocado smash spread onto two pieces of our homemade “everything
seeded” bread topped with one over easy egg and turkey bacon bits