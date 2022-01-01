Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in Red Bank

Go
Red Bank restaurants
Toast

Red Bank restaurants that serve garden salad

Claudie's Chicken image

 

Claudie's Chicken

417 NJ-35, Red Bank / Middletown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Classic Garden Salad$7.36
More about Claudie's Chicken
Item pic

 

Dartcor

331 Newman Springs Road, Red Bank

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garden Salad$7.95
Spring Mix, Shredded Carrot, Grape Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Roasted Mushrooms, Bell Pepper, Ranch Dressing
More about Dartcor
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

KITCH Organic

75 Leighton Ave, Red Bank

Avg 4.9 (2752 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garden Salad w/ White Balsamic Dijonaise$12.00
ONLY FOR MEAL PLANS. NOT OUR DAILY MENU. FULL MENU BELOW.No Substitutions for Weekly Meals (Order as many of the same meal as you would like). All Meals are 100% Gluten, Wheat & Dairy Free. Please let us know if you have any allergies. Enjoy!
More about KITCH Organic
Item pic

RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Local Smoke BBQ

244 W Front St, Red Bank

Avg 4.3 (1231 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garden Salad$9.00
Fresh mix of greens with grape tomatoes, cucumbers and red onions. Served with cornbread. Gluten Free (cornbread is not gluten-free)
More about Local Smoke BBQ

Browse other tasty dishes in Red Bank

Tacos

Calamari

Tarts

Scallops

Tiramisu

Filet Mignon

Rigatoni

Hummus

Map

More near Red Bank to explore

Asbury Park

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Rumson

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Long Branch

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Shrewsbury

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Holmdel

No reviews yet

Fair Haven

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Eatontown

Avg 3.2 (4 restaurants)

Highlands

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1563 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston