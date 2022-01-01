Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Quiche in
Red Bank
/
Red Bank
/
Quiche
Red Bank restaurants that serve quiche
Antoinette Boulangerie
32 Monmouth Street, Red Bank
Avg 4.8
(837 reviews)
3" Bacon Quiche
$4.50
3" Spinach Quiche
$4.50
More about Antoinette Boulangerie
Prep Coffee Red Bank - Red Bank
95 Broad st, Red Bank
No reviews yet
Quiche
$6.00
More about Prep Coffee Red Bank - Red Bank
Browse other tasty dishes in Red Bank
Mozzarella Sticks
Chili
Cheesecake
Caesar Salad
Arugula Salad
Tiramisu
Cornbread
Grilled Chicken
More near Red Bank to explore
Asbury Park
Avg 4.3
(32 restaurants)
Rumson
Avg 4.6
(18 restaurants)
Long Branch
Avg 4.2
(18 restaurants)
Shrewsbury
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Middletown
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Holmdel
No reviews yet
Fair Haven
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Eatontown
Avg 3.2
(4 restaurants)
Highlands
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1688 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(28 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(531 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(51 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(519 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(661 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(170 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(709 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(85 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(536 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston