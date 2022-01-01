Crispy chicken in Redmond

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Redmond restaurants
Toast

Redmond restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Bai Tong Thai image

 

Bai Tong Thai

14804 NE 24th St., Redmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Garlic Chicken$17.95
Juicy on the inside and crispy on the outside chicken pieces are stir-fried with a honey infused mix of garlic and topped with crisped basil leaves and chopped red bell peppers. **Rice is not included**
More about Bai Tong Thai
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Thai Ginger

7430 164th Ave NE, Redmond

Avg 4.4 (1832 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Garlic Chicken$15.00
Chicken breast battered and deep-fried, sautéed in a rich garlic sauce, top with crispy basil.
Crispy Garlic Chicken$15.00
Whole boneless trout deep-fried to a golden brown. Topped with our spicy tamarind sauce, mushroom, bell peppers and sweet basil.
More about Thai Ginger
Item pic

 

Dong Ting Chun Redmond

7425 166th ave NE STE C230, Redmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
脆椒鸡丁 Deep Fried Chicken with Crispy Red Pepper$15.99
More about Dong Ting Chun Redmond

