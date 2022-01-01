Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken salad in Redwood City

Go
Redwood City restaurants
Toast

Redwood City restaurants that serve fried chicken salad

The Village Pub image

 

The Village Pub

2967 Woodside Rd., Woodside

Avg 4.7 (3559 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Salad
Root Vegetables / Danish Blue Cheese / Buttermilk Dressing
Classic Caesar Salad$16.00
Garlic Croutons / White Anchovies / Grana Padano
Pan-Seared Hokkaido Scallops$45.00
Glazed Snap Peas And Carrots / Forbidden Rice / Smoked Salmon Roe
More about The Village Pub
Buck's of Woodside image

 

Buck's of Woodside

3062 Woodside Rd, Woodside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Single Smash Burger$13.00
American Cheese, Grilled Onions, Iceberg Lettuce, Secret Sauce
Fried Chicken Sando$15.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, Cilantro Lime Slaw, Chipotle Aioli on a Potato Bun
Chicken Tenders$12.00
Spicy remoulade, grilled lemon
More about Buck's of Woodside

Browse other tasty dishes in Redwood City

Cheesecake

Sweet Potato Fries

Chilaquiles

Cappuccino

Omelettes

Chips And Salsa

Nachos

Chopped Salad

Map

More near Redwood City to explore

San Mateo

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (40 restaurants)

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (40 restaurants)

San Carlos

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Burlingame

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Menlo Park

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Half Moon Bay

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (509 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston