Jalapeno poppers in Redwood City

Alice’s Restaurant image

 

Alice’s Restaurant

17288 Skyline Blvd, Woodside

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheeseburger$12.50
1/3 lb certified Angus beef patty served on a _____ bun with choice of cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato & onion with a side of pickles & house made kettle chips.
Garlic & Herb Fries$4.00
Plain Fries$3.50
More about Alice’s Restaurant
Milagros Latin Kitchen image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Milagros Latin Kitchen

1099 Middlefield Road, Redwood City

Avg 4.4 (13002 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Traditional Guacamole$11.95
Serranos, cilantro, red onion, tomato, lime, cotija cheese. Order it mild, medium, or spicy
Churrasco Steak Taco$6.95
Cuban marinated skirt steak, chimichurri salsa, marinated red onions & smashed avocado
Chips and Housemade Salsa - Half Pint$2.95
Choice of Milagros red salsa, tomatillo salsa, or roasted pineapple salsa, served with sea-salt tortilla chips
More about Milagros Latin Kitchen
SUSHI PLUS image

 

SUSHI PLUS

30 Woodside Rd, Redwood City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sake$5.95
Salmon
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.95
spicy tuna + cucumber
House Green Salad$2.95
House Green Salad
More about SUSHI PLUS

