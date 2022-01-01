Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tempura in Rehoboth Beach

Rehoboth Beach restaurants
Rehoboth Beach restaurants that serve shrimp tempura

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

The Cultured Pearl

301 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach

Avg 4.1 (1641 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tempura Shrimp Teriyaki Donburi$27.00
three pieces colossal tempura shrimp, Asian vegetable medley, steamed rice, takuan and sesame seeds with house made teriyaki sauce
Shrimp Tempura by Piece
lightly battered, jumbo shrimp by the piece with sweet soy dipping sauce
Shrimp Tempura Entree$32.00
five jumbo shrimp, tempura vegetables, steamed rice and sweet tempura dipping sauce
More about The Cultured Pearl
SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Theo's Steakhouse

44 Baltimore Ave, Rehoboth Beach

Avg 4.7 (374 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura$13.00
chipotle aioli, teriyaki
More about Theo's Steakhouse

