Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chips and salsa in
Renton
/
Renton
/
Chips And Salsa
Renton restaurants that serve chips and salsa
Whistle Stop Ale House
809 South 4th Street, Renton
No reviews yet
Chips and Salsa
$4.99
More about Whistle Stop Ale House
LocoChon
13256 Newcastle Commons Drive, Newcastle
No reviews yet
Only Salsa For Chips
$0.99
More about LocoChon
Browse other tasty dishes in Renton
Fish And Chips
Salmon
Quesadillas
Chicken Salad
Caesar Salad
Waffles
Steak Salad
Tacos
More near Renton to explore
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(603 restaurants)
Bellevue
Avg 4.2
(61 restaurants)
Issaquah
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Kent
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Auburn
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Mercer Island
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Sammamish
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Vashon
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Maple Valley
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(603 restaurants)
Bremerton
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Olympia
Avg 4.3
(29 restaurants)
Oak Harbor
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
No reviews yet
Port Angeles
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(105 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(373 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(971 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(560 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(300 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(615 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston