Tarts in Reston

Reston restaurants
Reston restaurants that serve tarts

Tatte Bakery - Reston

11910 Market Street, Reston

TakeoutDelivery
Pear Tart$7.50
Buttery tart shell filled with housemade almond cream and a poached Bosc pear half. (350 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond))
Pistachio Cherry Tart$7.50
Almond crust with a pistachio filling, topped with cherries. Dusted with powdered sugar and crumbled pistachio. (690 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond, Pistachio))
Lemon Mint Tart$5.00
A buttery crisp shell filled with tart lemon mint curd and topped with sweet meringue. (280 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg)
Ted's Bulletin - Reston

11948 Market Street, Reston

TakeoutDelivery
Ted's Tart$4.00
