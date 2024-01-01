Tarts in Reston
Reston restaurants that serve tarts
More about Tatte Bakery - Reston
Tatte Bakery - Reston
11910 Market Street, Reston
|Pear Tart
|$7.50
Buttery tart shell filled with housemade almond cream and a poached Bosc pear half. (350 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond))
|Pistachio Cherry Tart
|$7.50
Almond crust with a pistachio filling, topped with cherries. Dusted with powdered sugar and crumbled pistachio. (690 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond, Pistachio))
|Lemon Mint Tart
|$5.00
A buttery crisp shell filled with tart lemon mint curd and topped with sweet meringue. (280 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg)