Turkey clubs in Reston

Reston restaurants
Reston restaurants that serve turkey clubs

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Crafthouse

1888 Explorer St, Reston

Avg 4.2 (655 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Club$15.99
turkey breast • bacon • lettuce• tomato • mayo •sour dough
More about Crafthouse
Willard's Real Pit BBQ

11790 Baron Cameron Ave. 703-429-1755, Reston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mr. Willard's Smoked Turkey Sandwich$10.99
Like Thanksgiving on a bun! Pepper-crusted smoked turkey breast, topped with lettuce, spicy curry mayo, cranberry chutney and crunchy cornbread crumbs.
Served with two sides.
Open-Faced Turkey Sandwich$11.99
Pepper-crusted smoked turkey breast on cheap white bread, smothered with homemade pan gravy. Served with two sides, cornbread & cranberry chutney.
More about Willard's Real Pit BBQ

