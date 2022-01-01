Turkey clubs in Reston
Reston restaurants that serve turkey clubs
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Crafthouse
1888 Explorer St, Reston
|Turkey Club
|$15.99
turkey breast • bacon • lettuce• tomato • mayo •sour dough
Willard's Real Pit BBQ
11790 Baron Cameron Ave. 703-429-1755, Reston
|Mr. Willard's Smoked Turkey Sandwich
|$10.99
Like Thanksgiving on a bun! Pepper-crusted smoked turkey breast, topped with lettuce, spicy curry mayo, cranberry chutney and crunchy cornbread crumbs.
Served with two sides.
|Open-Faced Turkey Sandwich
|$11.99
Pepper-crusted smoked turkey breast on cheap white bread, smothered with homemade pan gravy. Served with two sides, cornbread & cranberry chutney.