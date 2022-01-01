Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Richardson

Richardson restaurants
Richardson restaurants that serve cake

Fish N Tails Oyster Bar image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Fish N Tails Oyster Bar

807 S Central Expy, Richardson

Avg 4.4 (1548 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Crab Cakes$16.95
Single Fried Crab Cake$8.00
Single Grilled Crab Cake$8.00
More about Fish N Tails Oyster Bar
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Tricky Fish

1251 State Street, Ste 750, Richardson

Avg 4.8 (1123 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cakes$18.00
Remoulade, sweet & spicy slaw
More about Tricky Fish
Asian Mint | Richardson image

 

Asian Mint | Richardson

300 W. Campbell Rd., Richardson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Green Tea Ice Cream Cake$8.00
Chocolate Flourless Cake$8.00
More about Asian Mint | Richardson
Fernando's CityLine image

 

Fernando's CityLine

1250 State Street #100, Richardson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tres Leches Cake$8.00
Vanilla sponge cake soaked in a classic sauce made with three types of milk, then laced with Spanish Liqueur 43 and served flaming
More about Fernando's CityLine
Item pic

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

700 E Campbell Road, Suite 100, Richardson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Italian Cream Cake$8.00
Sweet cream cake with coconut, pecans, and cream cheese frosting.
Carrot Cake$8.00
Studded with raisins, walnuts, and pineapple, and finished with a smooth cream cheese icing.
Red Velvet Cake$8.00
Red velvet cake layered with chocolate ganache filling, and frosted with a tangy cream cheese icing.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

