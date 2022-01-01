Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cinnamon rolls in
Downtown
/
Richmond
/
Downtown
/
Cinnamon Rolls
Downtown restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls
The Urban Farmhouse Market & Cafe - Shockoe Slip
1217 E. Cary St, Richmond
No reviews yet
Cinnamon Roll
$3.55
More about The Urban Farmhouse Market & Cafe - Shockoe Slip
PANINIS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Urban Hang Suite
304 E. Broad St, Richmond
Avg 4.7
(197 reviews)
Cinnamon Roll w/ Cream Cheese
$2.50
More about Urban Hang Suite
Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown
Tacos
Crab Cakes
Tuna Sandwiches
Waffles
Carne Asada
Seafood Salad
Green Beans
Egg Sandwiches
More near Downtown to explore
The Fan
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Scott's Addition
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Shockoe Bottom
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Church Hill
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Carytown
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Southern Fan
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Charlottesville
Avg 4.3
(106 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Lynchburg
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(664 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(159 restaurants)
Harrisonburg
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1698 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(885 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(425 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(271 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(103 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(241 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston