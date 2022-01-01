Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cinnamon rolls in Downtown

Downtown restaurants
Downtown restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls

The Urban Farmhouse Market & Cafe - Shockoe Slip

1217 E. Cary St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cinnamon Roll$3.55
More about The Urban Farmhouse Market & Cafe - Shockoe Slip
PANINIS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Urban Hang Suite

304 E. Broad St, Richmond

Avg 4.7 (197 reviews)
Takeout
Cinnamon Roll w/ Cream Cheese$2.50
More about Urban Hang Suite

