Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fritters in
Downtown
/
Richmond
/
Downtown
/
Fritters
Downtown restaurants that serve fritters
Irie Ting
100 E Cary St, Richmond
No reviews yet
Combo Platter
$18.00
Fried Plantains
$2.70
Oxtail
$0.00
More about Irie Ting
Bar Solita
123 W. Broad Street, Richmond
No reviews yet
Zuchinni Fritters
$9.00
crispy breaded zucchini with lemon aioli
More about Bar Solita
Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown
Grits
Caesar Salad
Pasta Salad
Curry
Hummus
Chicken Sandwiches
Jerk Chicken
Sliders
More near Downtown to explore
The Fan
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Scott's Addition
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Shockoe Bottom
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Church Hill
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Carytown
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Southern Fan
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Charlottesville
Avg 4.3
(99 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Lynchburg
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(650 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(156 restaurants)
Harrisonburg
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1661 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(863 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(414 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(263 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(102 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(230 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston