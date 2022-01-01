Mac and cheese in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Mitchell Hill BBQ, Grill & Brew
50 N. Main Street, Rochester
|Regular Mac N Cheese
|$4.00
|Mac-N-Cheese Dinner
|$12.00
|Kids Mac-N-Cheese
|$5.50
MrSippy BBQ
184 South Main Street, Rochester
|Smoked Mac & Cheese
|$5.00
Extra creamy and cheesy with a hint of smokey goodness!
|Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese
|$18.00
A large portion of mac and cheese, topped with hickory smoked pulled pork and MrSippy Sauce.