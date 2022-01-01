Chicken wraps in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve chicken wraps
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Fallen Leaf Bistro
44 North Main St, Rochester
|Simple Chicken Wrap
|$12.50
Fried or Grilled chicken, mixed greens, tomato, bacon, mayo and cheddar. Served on your choice of wrap AND comes w/ choice of side.
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Revolution Taproom & Grill
61 N Main St, ROCHESTER
|Chicken Wrap
|$15.00
Whole Wheat Wrap, Bacon, Muenster,
Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion