Chicken wraps in Rochester

Rochester restaurants
Rochester restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Fallen Leaf Bistro image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Fallen Leaf Bistro

44 North Main St, Rochester

Avg 4.7 (164 reviews)
Takeout
Simple Chicken Wrap$12.50
Fried or Grilled chicken, mixed greens, tomato, bacon, mayo and cheddar. Served on your choice of wrap AND comes w/ choice of side.
More about Fallen Leaf Bistro
Revolution Taproom & Grill image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Revolution Taproom & Grill

61 N Main St, ROCHESTER

Avg 4.2 (1115 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Wrap$15.00
Whole Wheat Wrap, Bacon, Muenster,
Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion
More about Revolution Taproom & Grill
Item pic

 

Spaulding Steak & Ale

78 Wakefield St., Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo chicken wrap$13.00
breaded chicken, romaine, tomato, red onion, gorgonzola crumbles, buffalo sauce
Honey BBQ chicken wrap$13.00
breaded chicken, romaine, tomato, red onion, honey BBQ sauce 
More about Spaulding Steak & Ale

